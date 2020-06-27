14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Energy efficient Aston Woods home located in Latham Park. Covered porch perfect for sitting and relaxing in the evenings! You will love the GRAND feel of the staircase as you enter the front door. Large dining room for those family dinners and a convenient butler pantry for serving your guests. Chef kitchen is a cooks dream complete with a stainless steel appliances to include a GAS STOVE! Large island for food prepping or just hanging out with guests in the kitchen! Large family room with 18x18 tile flooring! 1/2 bath and storage area located on the first floor. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms plus a master suite, 2 full bathrooms. Laundry room complete with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Covered patio and yard area perfect for grilling out! Walkway to the entrance of your 2 car detached garage. Enjoy splashing in the community pool and getting to meet your neighbors! Independence Elementary, Bridgewater Middle & Windermere High Schools. Be prepared to be WOWED!