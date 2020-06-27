All apartments in Horizon West
14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE

14154 Shocklach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14154 Shocklach Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Energy efficient Aston Woods home located in Latham Park. Covered porch perfect for sitting and relaxing in the evenings! You will love the GRAND feel of the staircase as you enter the front door. Large dining room for those family dinners and a convenient butler pantry for serving your guests. Chef kitchen is a cooks dream complete with a stainless steel appliances to include a GAS STOVE! Large island for food prepping or just hanging out with guests in the kitchen! Large family room with 18x18 tile flooring! 1/2 bath and storage area located on the first floor. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms plus a master suite, 2 full bathrooms. Laundry room complete with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Covered patio and yard area perfect for grilling out! Walkway to the entrance of your 2 car detached garage. Enjoy splashing in the community pool and getting to meet your neighbors! Independence Elementary, Bridgewater Middle & Windermere High Schools. Be prepared to be WOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have any available units?
14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have?
Some of 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14154 SHOCKLACH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
