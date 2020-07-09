14134 Jazz Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Orchard Park at Stillwater on a corner lot. This KB Home was built in 2017. Very nice open floor plan with beautiful kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counters with lot\'s of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan. Large master suite with (2) walk-in closets. Separate tub and shower with vanity/dual sinks. Solid surface floors through-out for easy maintenance. Two-garage with opener and drive-way with brick pavers. Community Pool & playground. Lawn care included by the HOA. Minutes away from Winter Garden Village Shopping Center, Walmart, Publix, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, restaurants, the newly built Windermere High School, and more!Please call 407-499-8090 to schedule to see this beautiful home, ready for move-in now! Select option 1 and enter 14134 to be provided a link to schedule. Additional HOA registration required.