Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14107 Lakeview Park Road

14107 Lakeview Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

14107 Lakeview Park Road, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Move in Special - $350 bonus paid back to you if moved in before 3/8/19! Contemporary 3/2.5 Home with a detached 2 car garage and lawn maintenance included in the Lakeview Pointe community is available now! The Lakeview Pointe community offers ample amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, splash pad, community fitness center, dog walk areas and a large playground. This home impresses the moment you step up to the front door, featuring beautiful landscaping and a paver porch. Upgraded tiles flow through the first floor. A large family room follows from the entrance, which leads to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen boasts granite counters and upgraded cabinets with plenty of counter space. A roomy landing is located on the second floor, perfect for a small tech desk. The large master bedroom is privately located towards the rear of the home and a large master bath leads to separate his and hers closets. This home is conveniently located near to Downtown Winter Garden with practically endless dining and shopping options, healthcare and professional services, arts and entertainment, theme parks and I Drive, downtown Orlando, and other fun and conveniences for adults and families. Washer and Dryer included. Dogs will be considered, no cats.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have any available units?
14107 Lakeview Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have?
Some of 14107 Lakeview Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14107 Lakeview Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
14107 Lakeview Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14107 Lakeview Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14107 Lakeview Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 14107 Lakeview Park Road offers parking.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14107 Lakeview Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 14107 Lakeview Park Road has a pool.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have accessible units?
No, 14107 Lakeview Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14107 Lakeview Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14107 Lakeview Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14107 Lakeview Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
