14107 Lakeview Park Road

Move in Special - $350 bonus paid back to you if moved in before 3/8/19! Contemporary 3/2.5 Home with a detached 2 car garage and lawn maintenance included in the Lakeview Pointe community is available now! The Lakeview Pointe community offers ample amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, splash pad, community fitness center, dog walk areas and a large playground. This home impresses the moment you step up to the front door, featuring beautiful landscaping and a paver porch. Upgraded tiles flow through the first floor. A large family room follows from the entrance, which leads to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen boasts granite counters and upgraded cabinets with plenty of counter space. A roomy landing is located on the second floor, perfect for a small tech desk. The large master bedroom is privately located towards the rear of the home and a large master bath leads to separate his and hers closets. This home is conveniently located near to Downtown Winter Garden with practically endless dining and shopping options, healthcare and professional services, arts and entertainment, theme parks and I Drive, downtown Orlando, and other fun and conveniences for adults and families. Washer and Dryer included. Dogs will be considered, no cats.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.