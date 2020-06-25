13979 Darchance Road

Amenities

Embrace tranquility by living on a quiet street in a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Windermere community Enclave at Berkshire Park! This bright and upgraded home has plenty to offer, such as: spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer upgraded wood-like ceramic tile flowing from the living room to the master bedroom, a downstairs master bedroom, corner lot property, dual sinks and separate shower/garden bathtub in the master bathroom, large loft that can be used as a flex space, and much more! The laundry room is conveniently located right across from the master bedroom downstairs. The large living room has plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family, while providing great flow to the dining area and kitchen. This newer home is located in a very family-friendly oriented and perfectly polished community. There are walking trails and lakes all throughout the community, a large community pool, play area, located near great shopping and dining, and close enough to Disney World that fireworks can be seen at night! This home is perfect for a family to plant their roots and make great memories while enjoying peaceful community living. Schedule a showing in this private oasis before it's gone!



