Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13979 Darchance Road
Last updated May 14 2019

13979 Darchance Road

13979 Darchance Road · No Longer Available
Location

13979 Darchance Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Embrace tranquility by living on a quiet street in a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Windermere community Enclave at Berkshire Park! This bright and upgraded home has plenty to offer, such as: spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer upgraded wood-like ceramic tile flowing from the living room to the master bedroom, a downstairs master bedroom, corner lot property, dual sinks and separate shower/garden bathtub in the master bathroom, large loft that can be used as a flex space, and much more! The laundry room is conveniently located right across from the master bedroom downstairs. The large living room has plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family, while providing great flow to the dining area and kitchen. This newer home is located in a very family-friendly oriented and perfectly polished community. There are walking trails and lakes all throughout the community, a large community pool, play area, located near great shopping and dining, and close enough to Disney World that fireworks can be seen at night! This home is perfect for a family to plant their roots and make great memories while enjoying peaceful community living. Schedule a showing in this private oasis before it's gone!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13979 Darchance Road have any available units?
13979 Darchance Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13979 Darchance Road have?
Some of 13979 Darchance Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13979 Darchance Road currently offering any rent specials?
13979 Darchance Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13979 Darchance Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13979 Darchance Road is pet friendly.
Does 13979 Darchance Road offer parking?
No, 13979 Darchance Road does not offer parking.
Does 13979 Darchance Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13979 Darchance Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13979 Darchance Road have a pool?
Yes, 13979 Darchance Road has a pool.
Does 13979 Darchance Road have accessible units?
No, 13979 Darchance Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13979 Darchance Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13979 Darchance Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13979 Darchance Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13979 Darchance Road does not have units with air conditioning.
