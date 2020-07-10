13626 Ancilla Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 3/2 Home located in Summerport Community - Windermere, Rent Special! - Spacious 3/2 Home located in Summerport Community - Windermere is available now! Rent Special! Rent will be $1,750.00 through September if move-in by July 10th. Summerport Community offers residents a pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. This 2-car garage home welcomes with you with a cozy front porch area and paved walkway with beautiful landscaping. Home features a split floor plan, with carpet and tile throughout, and plenty of natural lighting. The open kitchen flows into the family room area with french doors leading to the out door area; perfect for entertaining! The fully-equipped kitchen features red maple tone cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, double basin sink, and breakfast bar. Open back patio provides perfect relaxation area at the end of a long work day. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. Home has gas stove and water heater. Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817872)