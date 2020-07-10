All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

13626 Ancilla Blvd.

13626 Ancilla Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13626 Ancilla Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 3/2 Home located in Summerport Community - Windermere, Rent Special! - Spacious 3/2 Home located in Summerport Community - Windermere is available now! Rent Special! Rent will be $1,750.00 through September if move-in by July 10th. Summerport Community offers residents a pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. This 2-car garage home welcomes with you with a cozy front porch area and paved walkway with beautiful landscaping. Home features a split floor plan, with carpet and tile throughout, and plenty of natural lighting. The open kitchen flows into the family room area with french doors leading to the out door area; perfect for entertaining! The fully-equipped kitchen features red maple tone cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, double basin sink, and breakfast bar. Open back patio provides perfect relaxation area at the end of a long work day. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. Home has gas stove and water heater. Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have any available units?
13626 Ancilla Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have?
Some of 13626 Ancilla Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13626 Ancilla Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
13626 Ancilla Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 Ancilla Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. offers parking.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. has a pool.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13626 Ancilla Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13626 Ancilla Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

