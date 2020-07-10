All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13506 Summerport Village Parkway

13506 Summerport Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

13506 Summerport Village Parkway, Horizon West, FL 34786
Summerport Village Center

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have any available units?
13506 Summerport Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have?
Some of 13506 Summerport Village Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 Summerport Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
13506 Summerport Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 Summerport Village Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway offer parking?
No, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway has a pool.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13506 Summerport Village Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 13506 Summerport Village Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

