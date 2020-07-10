13506 Summerport Village Parkway

Amenities

13048 Lake Roper Court, Windermere FL 34786 4 bed pool home on a ski lake with boat dock for rent @$3750.00 PM. Large spacious home in a small and beautiful gated community in the fashionable area of Windermere. Four bedrooms four baths with views of Lake Roper ( zoned for water skiing) with the pool overlooking the lake and the boat dock with the most fantastic sunsets. Fully Eqpt kitchen that has Stainless steel appliances that are almost new and has an island in the middle and a long breakfast bar at one end. A massive lounge for the family to enjoy, a home office ready to start work in. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with en-suite bathroom including a garden bath and shower, three more bedrooms are upstairs along with a giant size den that again has views of the lake. #Flvmgmt #Homesforrent #HomesRentBuySell

Contact us to schedule a showing.