Last updated June 16 2019

13428 EXBURY LANE

13428 Exbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13428 Exbury Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Outstanding gated community in Windermere, community pool, picnic area, walking trails. Spacious two story home with neutral decor, formal living and dining room, eat in kitchen, large family room, three car attached garage, relaxing front porch, and rear covered patio. The second floor offers an extra large master suite with an equally accommodating master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized closet. This location is unequaled for close proximity to recreation, shopping, major roadways, and theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have any available units?
13428 EXBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13428 EXBURY LANE have?
Some of 13428 EXBURY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13428 EXBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13428 EXBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13428 EXBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13428 EXBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13428 EXBURY LANE offers parking.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13428 EXBURY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13428 EXBURY LANE has a pool.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 13428 EXBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13428 EXBURY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13428 EXBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13428 EXBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
