13428 EXBURY LANE

Outstanding gated community in Windermere, community pool, picnic area, walking trails. Spacious two story home with neutral decor, formal living and dining room, eat in kitchen, large family room, three car attached garage, relaxing front porch, and rear covered patio. The second floor offers an extra large master suite with an equally accommodating master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized closet. This location is unequaled for close proximity to recreation, shopping, major roadways, and theme parks.