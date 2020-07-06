13314 ROXBORO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 story in Berkshire Park in close proximity of the New high School! Roomy and Updated 4 bedrooms and 3 Bath located across the street from the amazing community playground, pool and clubhouse amenities- Enjoy the pool without the added expense to maintain. Very spacious downstairs with beautiful Granite Kitchen and Nice Appliance package inc. Washer & Dryer. Kitchen is equipped with an Island and Breakfast Bar. Has both a Dining Room and Eat In kitchen. Large 3 Car Garage w/ Opener! The loft hallway is the connector to all bedrooms and the Laundry Room. Master bedroom is huge! Large wrap around screened porch off the back of the house. Brick Paver Driveway with great parking space. Close proximity to the 429, I4, EW, Turnpike and WG mall. This home is professionally managed, so hurry before you lose this rare opportunity to live in style.