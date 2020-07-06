All apartments in Horizon West
13314 ROXBORO ROAD
13314 ROXBORO ROAD

13314 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

13314 Roxboro Road, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story in Berkshire Park in close proximity of the New high School! Roomy and Updated 4 bedrooms and 3 Bath located across the street from the amazing community playground, pool and clubhouse amenities- Enjoy the pool without the added expense to maintain. Very spacious downstairs with beautiful Granite Kitchen and Nice Appliance package inc. Washer & Dryer. Kitchen is equipped with an Island and Breakfast Bar. Has both a Dining Room and Eat In kitchen. Large 3 Car Garage w/ Opener! The loft hallway is the connector to all bedrooms and the Laundry Room. Master bedroom is huge! Large wrap around screened porch off the back of the house. Brick Paver Driveway with great parking space. Close proximity to the 429, I4, EW, Turnpike and WG mall. This home is professionally managed, so hurry before you lose this rare opportunity to live in style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have any available units?
13314 ROXBORO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have?
Some of 13314 ROXBORO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13314 ROXBORO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13314 ROXBORO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13314 ROXBORO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD offers parking.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD has a pool.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13314 ROXBORO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13314 ROXBORO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

