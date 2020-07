Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW! Located in beautiful Windermere, this 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with garage open-concept home with generous living space and stylish finishes. Kitchen has granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and laundry is conveniently located on the second floor. Master bedroom has expansive walk-in closet. Zoned for all A Rated Schools.