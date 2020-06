Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Corner unit with view of pond. Open floor plan with master bedroom and bath downstairs. Large screened porch and side yard is fenced. Beautiful wood textured tile floors through main living area (except bedroom). Washer/drier included. Light colors and in great condition. This home is located in one of the best community amenities areas. Pool, Tennis, Volleyball, fitness center, beach, walking and biking paths. Call agent for appointments tenant occupied