Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

13036 GARRIDAN AVENUE

13036 Garridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13036 Garridan Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Townhome 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 garage cars in back. Master Bedroom Downstairs. Windermere Sound is located in the upscale suburb of Orlando and offers families a great place to call home. Windermere itself has top-rated local schools as well as amazing conservation and wetland sites, family-friendly parks, and walking and biking trails. Easy access to local highways means Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida areas are all just a short drive away. Great amenities: basketball court, resort style swimming pool, tennis court. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

