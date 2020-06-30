13036 GARRIDAN AVENUE

Amenities
Townhome 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathrooms. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 garage cars in back. Master Bedroom Downstairs. Windermere Sound is located in the upscale suburb of Orlando and offers families a great place to call home. Windermere itself has top-rated local schools as well as amazing conservation and wetland sites, family-friendly parks, and walking and biking trails. Easy access to local highways means Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida areas are all just a short drive away. Great amenities: basketball court, resort style swimming pool, tennis court. MUST SEE!