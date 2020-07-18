All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like
12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP

12958 Westside Village Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12958 Westside Village Loop, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW & Available NOW! Large 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home with FIRST FLOOR MASTER and Huge BONUS ROOM in convenient Westside Village – walk to Schools, Shopping, Parks and Dining! GOURMET KITCHEN with 42” Cabinets, GRANITE, Large Island, SS Appliances, BUTLER PANTRY and Large Pantry! Other SUPERIOR FEATURES include: OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Private OFFICE, Spacious FIRST FLOOR Master and Bath with SEPARATE Vanities, GRANITE Counters, LARGE SHOWER, Garden Tub, and WALK IN CLOSET, Convenient First Floor Laundry. Upstairs is Large BONUS ROOM (28 x 15) and Beds 2, 3, 4 and 5. Plus Covered Patio and PRIVACY WALL in Backyard! ENERGY EFFICIENT Home will SAVE $ on Utilities! Close to 429, I-4, Theme Parks and More! Zoned for NEW Windermere High School and NEW Middle School Opening in 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have any available units?
12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have?
Some of 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have a pool?
No, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 12958 WESTSIDE VILLAGE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHorizon West Apartments with GaragesHorizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College