Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

12958 Vennetta Way

12958 Vennetta Way · No Longer Available
Location

12958 Vennetta Way, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely stunning 3BD/2.5BTH 1,644 sqft end unit townhome in Berkshire Park subdivision of Windermere! Prime location, centrally located, corner lot. Near Disney attractions and to the Winter Garden Village for shopping and dining. Property features ceramic tile on main floor, SS appliances, granite counter tops, just to name a few of the many upgrades. French doors leading out to private patio for entertainment pleasure. Oversized garage. This home is private and quiet, backing up to conservation area. Recreation throughout community with bike trails, playground, community pool/spa and fitness area. Easy access to the Turnpike and all major highways. Less than 30 minutes to the airport.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12958 Vennetta Way have any available units?
12958 Vennetta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12958 Vennetta Way have?
Some of 12958 Vennetta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12958 Vennetta Way currently offering any rent specials?
12958 Vennetta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12958 Vennetta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12958 Vennetta Way is pet friendly.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way offer parking?
Yes, 12958 Vennetta Way offers parking.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12958 Vennetta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way have a pool?
Yes, 12958 Vennetta Way has a pool.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way have accessible units?
No, 12958 Vennetta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12958 Vennetta Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12958 Vennetta Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12958 Vennetta Way has units with air conditioning.

