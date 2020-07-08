12958 Vennetta Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning 3BD/2.5BTH 1,644 sqft end unit townhome in Berkshire Park subdivision of Windermere! Prime location, centrally located, corner lot. Near Disney attractions and to the Winter Garden Village for shopping and dining. Property features ceramic tile on main floor, SS appliances, granite counter tops, just to name a few of the many upgrades. French doors leading out to private patio for entertainment pleasure. Oversized garage. This home is private and quiet, backing up to conservation area. Recreation throughout community with bike trails, playground, community pool/spa and fitness area. Easy access to the Turnpike and all major highways. Less than 30 minutes to the airport.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.