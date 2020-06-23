12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, end unit Townhouse in the sought after Lake Reams Townhomes community. Right on Disney's doorstep....and yes, that means you can enjoy the Disney Fireworks without having to leave home, this property is also conveniently located within minutes of supermarkets, stores, restaurants & major highways. As you enter from the front, you will find the kitchen to the left, with a large window offering plenty of natural light, ample cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances & space for a breakfast table. This all overlooks the dining area & spacious family room. A storage closet & half bath completes the downstairs along with the back door leading to the fully fenced patio nestled between the home & the 2 car garage, comfortable & private. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom which overlooks the green space to the rear of the property, and also features a walk in closet & master bath with large walk in shower. An additional 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry closet is also conveniently located upstairs. This is a fantastic property in a great location!