Horizon West, FL
12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:17 AM

12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE

12470 Langstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12470 Langstaff Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, end unit Townhouse in the sought after Lake Reams Townhomes community. Right on Disney's doorstep....and yes, that means you can enjoy the Disney Fireworks without having to leave home, this property is also conveniently located within minutes of supermarkets, stores, restaurants & major highways. As you enter from the front, you will find the kitchen to the left, with a large window offering plenty of natural light, ample cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances & space for a breakfast table. This all overlooks the dining area & spacious family room. A storage closet & half bath completes the downstairs along with the back door leading to the fully fenced patio nestled between the home & the 2 car garage, comfortable & private. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom which overlooks the green space to the rear of the property, and also features a walk in closet & master bath with large walk in shower. An additional 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry closet is also conveniently located upstairs. This is a fantastic property in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have any available units?
12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have?
Some of 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12470 LANGSTAFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
