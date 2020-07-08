12349 VIA DERNA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Large TOWNHOME with den space upstairs, located at the desirable Windermere area in Carrington Homes Community. 3 beds 3 full bath. 1 bedroom 1 full bath downstairs, master badroom and the 3rd bedroom upstairs. Granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. A fence and covered lanai with private access from the garage. Enjoy the walking distance to he community pool and cabana all year long. SEE THE DISNEY FIREWORKS EVERY NIGHT! perfect location only a few miles to Disney Parks, Disney Springs, shopping center, great dining restaurants, shopping centers, major highways, Great schools and more