Horizon West, FL
12349 VIA DERNA PLACE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

12349 VIA DERNA PLACE

12349 Via Derna Place · No Longer Available
Location

12349 Via Derna Place, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Large TOWNHOME with den space upstairs, located at the desirable Windermere area in Carrington Homes Community. 3 beds 3 full bath. 1 bedroom 1 full bath downstairs, master badroom and the 3rd bedroom upstairs. Granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances. A fence and covered lanai with private access from the garage. Enjoy the walking distance to he community pool and cabana all year long. SEE THE DISNEY FIREWORKS EVERY NIGHT! perfect location only a few miles to Disney Parks, Disney Springs, shopping center, great dining restaurants, shopping centers, major highways, Great schools and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have any available units?
12349 VIA DERNA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have?
Some of 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12349 VIA DERNA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE offers parking.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE has a pool.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12349 VIA DERNA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

