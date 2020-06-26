All apartments in Horizon West
12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL

12231 Joshua Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12231 Joshua Tree Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a loft. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include walking trails and playground, Kid's Splash Pad, picnic table, dog park, plus a community pool. Great new schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! House has solar panels installed. 2019-2020 school year is zoned for Bay Lake Elementary, the brand (still unnamed) new middle Site 37-M-W-4, located at 8200 Tattant Blvd and Windermere High School. We accept foreign national. Aceitamos estrangeiros. Aceptamos nacional extranjero.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have any available units?
12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have?
Some of 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
