12231 JOSHUA TREE TRAIL

Amenities
Available for move in. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a loft. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include walking trails and playground, Kid's Splash Pad, picnic table, dog park, plus a community pool. Great new schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! House has solar panels installed. 2019-2020 school year is zoned for Bay Lake Elementary, the brand (still unnamed) new middle Site 37-M-W-4, located at 8200 Tattant Blvd and Windermere High School. We accept foreign national. Aceitamos estrangeiros. Aceptamos nacional extranjero.