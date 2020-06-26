All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL

12009 Otterbrooke Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Otterbrooke Trail, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Schedule a showing today for this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom in Windermere!
The kitchen features wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The ½ bath is on the first floor as well as a guest suite with full bath. There are marble counter tops in the bathrooms and the first floor is all tile. Upstairs there is a utility room with the washer, dryer cabinet and sink, Master suite, two additional bedrooms and hall bath.
The amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, community pool and fishing dock. Great schools are close by! Lakeside Village Shopping Center with a Publix Supermarket is around the corner and downtown Windermere is only miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have any available units?
12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have?
Some of 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
