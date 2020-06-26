12009 OTTERBROOKE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Schedule a showing today for this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom in Windermere!

The kitchen features wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The ½ bath is on the first floor as well as a guest suite with full bath. There are marble counter tops in the bathrooms and the first floor is all tile. Upstairs there is a utility room with the washer, dryer cabinet and sink, Master suite, two additional bedrooms and hall bath.

The amenities include walking trails, playground, dog park, community pool and fishing dock. Great schools are close by! Lakeside Village Shopping Center with a Publix Supermarket is around the corner and downtown Windermere is only miles away.