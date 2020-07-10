All apartments in Horizon West
11963 Vermillion Ave

11963 Vermillion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11963 Vermillion Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS PRIOERTY WONT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL SEPT 6th. One of the best locations! Windermere Trails Community. This property comes with a lot of upgrades; stainless steal appliances, beautiful ceramic tile throughout the first floor, 3 beds, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Walking distance to Publix and more. It won't last long, this community is highly desirable with community amenities including a pool, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park. Its unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. Schools at Windermere Trails are among the top-rated in the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have any available units?
11963 Vermillion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11963 Vermillion Ave have?
Some of 11963 Vermillion Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11963 Vermillion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11963 Vermillion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11963 Vermillion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11963 Vermillion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11963 Vermillion Ave offers parking.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11963 Vermillion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11963 Vermillion Ave has a pool.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have accessible units?
No, 11963 Vermillion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11963 Vermillion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11963 Vermillion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11963 Vermillion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

