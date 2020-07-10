11963 Vermillion Ave

Amenities
THIS PRIOERTY WONT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL SEPT 6th. One of the best locations! Windermere Trails Community. This property comes with a lot of upgrades; stainless steal appliances, beautiful ceramic tile throughout the first floor, 3 beds, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Walking distance to Publix and more. It won't last long, this community is highly desirable with community amenities including a pool, splash park, open air pavilion, playground, and dog park. Its unparalleled location offers easy access to the Disney parks and major roadways. Schools at Windermere Trails are among the top-rated in the state.