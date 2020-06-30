11807 VERMILLION AVE

Amenities
Beautiful brand like NEW TOWNHOUSE in Windermere Trails Community! This stunning 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage end of unit townhouse comes with high-end upgrades. The gourmet-style kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, neutral tile throughout the first floor, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!! The Private Courtyard provides lots of space for entertaining guests and relaxing! There is a LOFT in the upstairs which is a perfect study, office, or gaming area. The 2 upstairs bedrooms have a great view of the park across the street. The community is in a desirable 'A' Rated school district. The local shops feature a variety of restaurants, banks, health offices, a Publix grocery store,Anytime fitness gym, and minutes from Disney!! Schedule your showing today!