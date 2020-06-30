All apartments in Horizon West
11807 VERMILLION AVE

11807 Vermillion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11807 Vermillion Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful brand like NEW TOWNHOUSE in Windermere Trails Community! This stunning 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage end of unit townhouse comes with high-end upgrades. The gourmet-style kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, neutral tile throughout the first floor, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!! The Private Courtyard provides lots of space for entertaining guests and relaxing! There is a LOFT in the upstairs which is a perfect study, office, or gaming area. The 2 upstairs bedrooms have a great view of the park across the street. The community is in a desirable 'A' Rated school district. The local shops feature a variety of restaurants, banks, health offices, a Publix grocery store,Anytime fitness gym, and minutes from Disney!! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have any available units?
11807 VERMILLION AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have?
Some of 11807 VERMILLION AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11807 VERMILLION AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11807 VERMILLION AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 VERMILLION AVE pet-friendly?
No, 11807 VERMILLION AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11807 VERMILLION AVE offers parking.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11807 VERMILLION AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have a pool?
No, 11807 VERMILLION AVE does not have a pool.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have accessible units?
No, 11807 VERMILLION AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11807 VERMILLION AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11807 VERMILLION AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11807 VERMILLION AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

