Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 AM

11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE

11801 Cave Run Avenue · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11801 Cave Run Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,980

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Come enjoy this stunning 6 bedroom, 5 bath unique home in the heart of it all. Perfect Floor Plan for In-laws to be on the first floor. Live like you are on vacation every day in this Move-In ready Home! A spacious Living Room and Dining Room invites you into this home. The bright and airy Open Floor Plan is highlighted by easy care Tile floors. High Ceilings, and abundant Natural Light. This well-appointed entertainer's kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Double ovens, Custom Backslash, and a Center Island with a Breakfast Bar. Relax in your Master Suite with Wood Floors plus a Spa-Like Master Bath featuring Dual Sinks, garden Tub and a Large Tile Shower. A premier location with outstanding A+ schools, centered amidst access to shopping, dining, championship international golf courses and just 15 minutes from Disney World. Enjoy spectacular views of the Disney fireworks at night!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have any available units?
11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE has a unit available for $3,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have?
Some of 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
