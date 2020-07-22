11801 CAVE RUN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Come enjoy this stunning 6 bedroom, 5 bath unique home in the heart of it all. Perfect Floor Plan for In-laws to be on the first floor. Live like you are on vacation every day in this Move-In ready Home! A spacious Living Room and Dining Room invites you into this home. The bright and airy Open Floor Plan is highlighted by easy care Tile floors. High Ceilings, and abundant Natural Light. This well-appointed entertainer's kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Double ovens, Custom Backslash, and a Center Island with a Breakfast Bar. Relax in your Master Suite with Wood Floors plus a Spa-Like Master Bath featuring Dual Sinks, garden Tub and a Large Tile Shower. A premier location with outstanding A+ schools, centered amidst access to shopping, dining, championship international golf courses and just 15 minutes from Disney World. Enjoy spectacular views of the Disney fireworks at night!