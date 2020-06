Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Exceptional 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Mabel Bridge. Fenced in back yard with paved fire pit area and a covered and paved grill area. Built in surround sound in living room. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, washer and dryer included (upstairs). Community has a pool and playgrounds. Very close to Disney. Tenant occupied through May 31, next day notice minimum for showings.