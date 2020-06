Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful Opportunity to live in one of the best communities in Orlando. This 5 bedroom and 4/1 bath spacious home with a beautiful amenity communal pool with pool /cabana. There is one bedroom on the ground floor, guests will have the privacy with a suite upstairs, while the rest of the rooms are upstairs including the spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Enjoy views of Disney fireworks from the privacy of your own home. Lawn service is included on the rent price. MUST SEE!