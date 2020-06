Amenities

Ashlin Park! best in Windemere!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 car garage and many contemporary upgrades; title and wood in the first floor, all bedrooms are on the second floor with carpet flooring, all upgraded kitchen and extra large private lot facing water view. Beautiful community pool, clubhouse, playground for family recreation. property located 10 min from Disney, restaurants, shopping and major highways. Call today to schedule a showing, easy to see!!