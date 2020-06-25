All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:56 PM

11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE

11096 Suspense Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11096 Suspense Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! Master Bedroom and Full Bathroom Down Stairs! Come see this 4 bedroom 2 full and 1/2 bath town home located in the Horizons West area of Winter Garden FL. Dining and Family room spaces adorn the first level with tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen and separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer make working and living in this space a breeze. On the next floor you have a flex space and 3 bedrooms and full bath. Two car detached garage with large brick paver patio allow for loads of outdoor fun. Close distance to grocery stores, theme parks, future restaurants, shopping, hospital, banking and more. Perfect location for enjoying what Florida has to offer. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have any available units?
11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have?
Some of 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College