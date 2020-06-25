11096 SUSPENSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WELCOME HOME! Master Bedroom and Full Bathroom Down Stairs! Come see this 4 bedroom 2 full and 1/2 bath town home located in the Horizons West area of Winter Garden FL. Dining and Family room spaces adorn the first level with tile flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen and separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer make working and living in this space a breeze. On the next floor you have a flex space and 3 bedrooms and full bath. Two car detached garage with large brick paver patio allow for loads of outdoor fun. Close distance to grocery stores, theme parks, future restaurants, shopping, hospital, banking and more. Perfect location for enjoying what Florida has to offer. Come see it today!