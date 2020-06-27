All apartments in Horizon West
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
11055 Folklore St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

11055 Folklore St

11055 Folklore Street · No Longer Available
Location

11055 Folklore Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 New 4BR/3.5BA Home in A+ School Zone - Property Id: 137508

Brand new 4BR, 3.5BA with loft in new neighborhood of Storey Grove off Avalon in desirable Winter Garden.

First Floor: Master Bedroom with bathroom featuring shower, toilet closet, dual sinks and walk-in closet, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, half bath, and laundry room.

Second Floor: Huge loft, Additional Master Bedroom with bathroom featuring toilet closet, walk-in shower and dual sinks, 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closet, storage closet, linen closet and full bath with dual sinks.

House includes a 2-car garage and pavered patio. Community features large green space, playground, dog park, as well as a pool and community center opening in December.

This is a very active, family friendly community with lots of community events and opportunities to meet new neighbors.

A+ Rated Schools:
Waterspring Elementary (brand new - located in neighborhood)
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137508p
Property Id 137508

(RLNE5025357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11055 Folklore St have any available units?
11055 Folklore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11055 Folklore St have?
Some of 11055 Folklore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11055 Folklore St currently offering any rent specials?
11055 Folklore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11055 Folklore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11055 Folklore St is pet friendly.
Does 11055 Folklore St offer parking?
Yes, 11055 Folklore St offers parking.
Does 11055 Folklore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11055 Folklore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11055 Folklore St have a pool?
Yes, 11055 Folklore St has a pool.
Does 11055 Folklore St have accessible units?
No, 11055 Folklore St does not have accessible units.
Does 11055 Folklore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11055 Folklore St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11055 Folklore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11055 Folklore St does not have units with air conditioning.
