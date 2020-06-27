11055 Folklore St

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 New 4BR/3.5BA Home in A+ School Zone - Property Id: 137508
Brand new 4BR, 3.5BA with loft in new neighborhood of Storey Grove off Avalon in desirable Winter Garden.
First Floor: Master Bedroom with bathroom featuring shower, toilet closet, dual sinks and walk-in closet, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, half bath, and laundry room.
Second Floor: Huge loft, Additional Master Bedroom with bathroom featuring toilet closet, walk-in shower and dual sinks, 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closet, storage closet, linen closet and full bath with dual sinks.
House includes a 2-car garage and pavered patio. Community features large green space, playground, dog park, as well as a pool and community center opening in December.
This is a very active, family friendly community with lots of community events and opportunities to meet new neighbors.
A+ Rated Schools:
Waterspring Elementary (brand new - located in neighborhood)
Bridgewater Middle School
Windermere High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137508p
Property Id 137508
(RLNE5025357)