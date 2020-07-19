10247 LOVE STORY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Luxurious Eco-smart Home Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™, 4 Bedrooms with ceiling fans and 3 ½ Bathrooms *TWO MASTER SUITES* 2 Car Garage. Spacious 2502 sq. ft. home with excellent layout. Ceramic tile flooring on the entire 1st floor Except the First Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Formal living room & dining room combined, kitchen that boasts 42" wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances GE profile and Quartz counter tops. Features include laundry room with washer and dryer included, ½ Bathroom on 1st floor. Large Loft room on 2nd floor with linen closets and splits the 2nd Master Bedroom (with walk-in closet) and Bedroom 3 & Bedroom 4 that share Bathroom with garden tub, & dual sink vanity. Covered/Front Porch. Amazon Echo Show, Ring Video Doorbell, Smart Lock. With easy access to major highway, 429. Only minutes away from Disney and other theme parks, Horizons West Hamlin, Restaurants, Orange County National Golf Center, Shopping, & top-rated Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!! Lawn care included!