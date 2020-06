Amenities

garage pool clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

IMMACULATE LIKE BRAND NEW EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF MALIBU BAY!!. 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE. LOTS OF AMENITIES, BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE W/ HUGE POOL. ALARM. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ SITTING AREA. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS IN THIS VERY COMFORTABLE HOME. GUARD GATE . NEAR GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS, MOVIE THEATERS, SCHOOLS, FLORIDA TURNPIKE, FLORIDA KEYS & THE NEW STATE OF THE ART BAPTIST HOSPITAL IN HOMESTEAD. READY TO MOVE INTO. EASY TO SHOW.