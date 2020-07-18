All apartments in Homestead
720 SE 33rd Terrace

Location

720 SE 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful home is situated in the prestigious Vineyard Development in the Subdivision of Sonoma that is gated. It has a terrific floor plan which is actually split four ways so it's great for family and privacy. It's all on one level so no stairs to worry about. The home has stainless appliances, a breakfast area, snack bar, pantry, newly installed custom upgraded light fixtures and hurricane shutters. It's recently built by Lennar, one of the leading builder's in South Florida. The home has a fenced backyard with a large tile patio great for grilling and parties - and no neighbors behind you!It's close to the turnpike, plenty of shops and Baptist Hospital South.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have any available units?
720 SE 33rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have?
Some of 720 SE 33rd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 SE 33rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
720 SE 33rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 SE 33rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 720 SE 33rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 720 SE 33rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 SE 33rd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 720 SE 33rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 720 SE 33rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 SE 33rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 SE 33rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 SE 33rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
