720 SE 33rd Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautiful home is situated in the prestigious Vineyard Development in the Subdivision of Sonoma that is gated. It has a terrific floor plan which is actually split four ways so it's great for family and privacy. It's all on one level so no stairs to worry about. The home has stainless appliances, a breakfast area, snack bar, pantry, newly installed custom upgraded light fixtures and hurricane shutters. It's recently built by Lennar, one of the leading builder's in South Florida. The home has a fenced backyard with a large tile patio great for grilling and parties - and no neighbors behind you!It's close to the turnpike, plenty of shops and Baptist Hospital South.