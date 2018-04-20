All apartments in Homestead
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:04 PM

3488 NE 1st St

3488 Northeast 1st Street · (305) 495-4261
Location

3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL 33033
Oasis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.The home features wood floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the rest along with a 2 car garage, laundry room, an open kitchen, and backyard with a terrace. The community is gated with 24/7 security,and features a community center with a huge pool, gym, club house and play area. The property is located just minutes from Baptist hospital, the turnpike, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 NE 1st St have any available units?
3488 NE 1st St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3488 NE 1st St have?
Some of 3488 NE 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 NE 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3488 NE 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 NE 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 3488 NE 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 3488 NE 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 3488 NE 1st St does offer parking.
Does 3488 NE 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3488 NE 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 NE 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 3488 NE 1st St has a pool.
Does 3488 NE 1st St have accessible units?
No, 3488 NE 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 NE 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3488 NE 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3488 NE 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3488 NE 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
