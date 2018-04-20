3488 NE 1st St

Amenities

Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.The home features wood floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the rest along with a 2 car garage, laundry room, an open kitchen, and backyard with a terrace. The community is gated with 24/7 security,and features a community center with a huge pool, gym, club house and play area. The property is located just minutes from Baptist hospital, the turnpike, and much more.