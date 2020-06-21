2910 Dunwoodie Pl

Amenities
Beautiful home in a gated, quiet community in Keys Gate development. This house was upgraded with stamped concrete floors, granite counter top, wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new AC, ceiling fans, remodeled master bathroom and walking closet, fenced patio with fruit trees and screened porch. Rent includes basic cable, internet, alarm and landscaping. Condo approval is required. The community is located within 5-10 minutes from major highways, shopping, restaurants, schools and Homestead Baptist hospital. Listing office holds deposit once Contract to Lease is accepted.