All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 2910 Dunwoodie Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
2910 Dunwoodie Pl
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2910 Dunwoodie Pl

2910 Dunwoodie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2910 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL 33035
Keys Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful home in a gated, quiet community in Keys Gate development. This house was upgraded with stamped concrete floors, granite counter top, wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new AC, ceiling fans, remodeled master bathroom and walking closet, fenced patio with fruit trees and screened porch. Rent includes basic cable, internet, alarm and landscaping. Condo approval is required. The community is located within 5-10 minutes from major highways, shopping, restaurants, schools and Homestead Baptist hospital. Listing office holds deposit once Contract to Lease is accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have any available units?
2910 Dunwoodie Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have?
Some of 2910 Dunwoodie Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Dunwoodie Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Dunwoodie Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Dunwoodie Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl offer parking?
No, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have a pool?
No, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have accessible units?
No, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Dunwoodie Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2910 Dunwoodie Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University