Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bdroom, 2 1/2 bath executive Townhouse at Palm Breeze. One car garage and drive way for 2 vehicles. Rent includes access to community pools and clubhouses and green areas. This is a gated community close to Baptist Hospital, restaurants, grocery and other retail stores. Close to Florida Turnpike Exit 2. CONTACT AGENT FOR CBS CODE



Non-smokers preferred.