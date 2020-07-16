All apartments in Homestead
2221 SE 24th Pl
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

2221 SE 24th Pl

2221 Southeast 24th Place · (786) 554-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2221 Southeast 24th Place, Homestead, FL 33035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet, gated community in Keys Gate development. This unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminated wood floors, granite kitchen counter top, splash, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded patio, crown moldings, and light fixtures. Rent includes basic cable and internet. Other amenities include swimming pool, picnic area, playground, security and maintenance of common areas. Great location just within 5-10 minutes drive from Homestead Baptist hospital, schools, shopping, restaurants and Turnpike. Refrigerator in the patio may be removed. Condo approval is required. Listing office holds deposit upon acceptance of Contract to Lease. Please use parking spaces 198, 202 or visitor parking when showing the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have any available units?
2221 SE 24th Pl has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2221 SE 24th Pl have?
Some of 2221 SE 24th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 SE 24th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2221 SE 24th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 SE 24th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2221 SE 24th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2221 SE 24th Pl offers parking.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 SE 24th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2221 SE 24th Pl has a pool.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2221 SE 24th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 SE 24th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 SE 24th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 SE 24th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
