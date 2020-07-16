2221 SE 24th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking internet access

Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet, gated community in Keys Gate development. This unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminated wood floors, granite kitchen counter top, splash, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded patio, crown moldings, and light fixtures. Rent includes basic cable and internet. Other amenities include swimming pool, picnic area, playground, security and maintenance of common areas. Great location just within 5-10 minutes drive from Homestead Baptist hospital, schools, shopping, restaurants and Turnpike. Refrigerator in the patio may be removed. Condo approval is required. Listing office holds deposit upon acceptance of Contract to Lease. Please use parking spaces 198, 202 or visitor parking when showing the unit.