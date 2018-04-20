All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 1976 Southeast 23rd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1976 Southeast 23rd Road

1976 Southeast 23rd Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Great 4 bedroom 3 bath town home with 1 car garage in gated community of Arbor Park at Keys Gate! This floor plan has one full bedroom and bath on first floor. Over looks the park. Community includes pool, tennis, BBQ area, playground, 24 hour roving security and AT&T U-Verse TV and cable included. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588109 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have any available units?
1976 Southeast 23rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have?
Some of 1976 Southeast 23rd Road's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Southeast 23rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Southeast 23rd Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Southeast 23rd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road is pet friendly.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road offer parking?
Yes, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road does offer parking.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have a pool?
Yes, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road has a pool.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have accessible units?
No, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 Southeast 23rd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 Southeast 23rd Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University