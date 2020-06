Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice and spacious 2 beds & 2 baths LAKEFRONT CONDO located in a quiet community, with washer & dryer inside, and community pool close by. You and your family will enjoy a pleasant Lakeview and close access to the turnpike, US-1, and the Florida Keys. You'll have plenty of shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and all close by. It is a MUST SEE!