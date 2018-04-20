All apartments in Homestead
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

126 Southeast 33rd Terrace

126 Southeast 33rd Terrace · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Like new Townhome recently built! All of your needs met. Fresno Clubhouse access! Fenced backyard, upstairs laundry near bedrooms, remote garage, Induction stovetop, Stainless steel fridge, Fiber optic internet close to dozens of popular eateries, Walking Distance to Baptist Hospital, Very close to Homestead base, Publix shopping plaza, and main highway. Alexa smart home ready. Video tours available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3588144 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have any available units?
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have?
Some of 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does offer parking.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Southeast 33rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
