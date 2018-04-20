Amenities

126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Like new Townhome recently built! All of your needs met. Fresno Clubhouse access! Fenced backyard, upstairs laundry near bedrooms, remote garage, Induction stovetop, Stainless steel fridge, Fiber optic internet close to dozens of popular eateries, Walking Distance to Baptist Hospital, Very close to Homestead base, Publix shopping plaza, and main highway. Alexa smart home ready. Video tours available. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3588144 ]