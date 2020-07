Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground garage internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed accessible pool bbq/grill business center game room online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Additional Amenities:

* Shower

* Monitored alarm

* Quartz Counter Tops

* Well beats fitness

* Coffee/Cyber lounge

* Gated Community





Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer. With a focus on authenticity and quality, Atlantico at Aquabella has a unique setting that invites you to create the life you only dreamed of.