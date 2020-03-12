9709 W 34th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

An amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful, child friendly Bonterra community. A total of 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms downstairs with ensuite bath. A wonderful layout that would delight your family. Spacious bedrooms, walk in closets for plenty of storage space, laundry room, quartz kitchen counters tops and tastefully upgraded bathrooms makes this an ideal home for any family. Another great aspect is the location. You can find this community minutes from I75, giving great access to both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Schedule your viewing today!