Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:24 PM

9709 W 34th Ln

9709 West 34th Lane · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9709 West 34th Lane, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
An amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful, child friendly Bonterra community. A total of 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms downstairs with ensuite bath. A wonderful layout that would delight your family. Spacious bedrooms, walk in closets for plenty of storage space, laundry room, quartz kitchen counters tops and tastefully upgraded bathrooms makes this an ideal home for any family. Another great aspect is the location. You can find this community minutes from I75, giving great access to both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 W 34th Ln have any available units?
9709 W 34th Ln has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9709 W 34th Ln have?
Some of 9709 W 34th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 W 34th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9709 W 34th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 W 34th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9709 W 34th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9709 W 34th Ln does offer parking.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9709 W 34th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln have a pool?
No, 9709 W 34th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln have accessible units?
No, 9709 W 34th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 W 34th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 W 34th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9709 W 34th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
