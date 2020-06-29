9080 NW 158th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking. The home is fully upgraded: bright/open layout, volume ceilings, sparkling porcelain on the first-floor common areas, plush wall to wall carpeting on the 2nd floor, 3 over-sized Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths. The kitchen is lined with oak-paneled cabinetry for a contemporary finish and stainless-steel appliances with slider leading to your paved private patio with vistas to the lake. Community boast 60+ acre oasis featuring lakeside clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, jogging/bike path kids splash park, resort-style swimming pool & spa. Near hospitals, parks, shopping plazas, and Bob Graham Elementary School, Miami Lakes Middle School, Barbara Goleman High School.