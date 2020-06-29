All apartments in Hialeah
9080 NW 158th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:08 AM

9080 NW 158th St

9080 NW 158th St · (954) 237-0400
Location

9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9080 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking. The home is fully upgraded: bright/open layout, volume ceilings, sparkling porcelain on the first-floor common areas, plush wall to wall carpeting on the 2nd floor, 3 over-sized Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths. The kitchen is lined with oak-paneled cabinetry for a contemporary finish and stainless-steel appliances with slider leading to your paved private patio with vistas to the lake. Community boast 60+ acre oasis featuring lakeside clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, jogging/bike path kids splash park, resort-style swimming pool & spa. Near hospitals, parks, shopping plazas, and Bob Graham Elementary School, Miami Lakes Middle School, Barbara Goleman High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9080 NW 158th St have any available units?
9080 NW 158th St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9080 NW 158th St have?
Some of 9080 NW 158th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9080 NW 158th St currently offering any rent specials?
9080 NW 158th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9080 NW 158th St pet-friendly?
No, 9080 NW 158th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 9080 NW 158th St offer parking?
Yes, 9080 NW 158th St offers parking.
Does 9080 NW 158th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9080 NW 158th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9080 NW 158th St have a pool?
Yes, 9080 NW 158th St has a pool.
Does 9080 NW 158th St have accessible units?
No, 9080 NW 158th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9080 NW 158th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9080 NW 158th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9080 NW 158th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9080 NW 158th St does not have units with air conditioning.
