5349 W 24th Ct

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Great opportunity to rent this twin house in Hialeah that you can call home. Very cozy and spacious townhouse style with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is freshly painted, ceramic floors (1st floor) and brand new waterproof laminated wood floors (2nd floor), offering up to 3 car parking space and a fenced patio with access for one side of the property. Newer SS kitchen appliances and A/C unit. Very nice and quiet gated community. Centrally and conveniently located, close to great schools, Westland Mall, shopping centers, major expressways and much more... You must see it!!!