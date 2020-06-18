All apartments in Hialeah
Find more places like 5349 W 24th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hialeah, FL
/
5349 W 24th Ct
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:27 PM

5349 W 24th Ct

5349 West 24th Court · (786) 942-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hialeah
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5349 West 24th Court, Hialeah, FL 33016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5349 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Great opportunity to rent this twin house in Hialeah that you can call home. Very cozy and spacious townhouse style with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is freshly painted, ceramic floors (1st floor) and brand new waterproof laminated wood floors (2nd floor), offering up to 3 car parking space and a fenced patio with access for one side of the property. Newer SS kitchen appliances and A/C unit. Very nice and quiet gated community. Centrally and conveniently located, close to great schools, Westland Mall, shopping centers, major expressways and much more... You must see it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 W 24th Ct have any available units?
5349 W 24th Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5349 W 24th Ct have?
Some of 5349 W 24th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 W 24th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5349 W 24th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 W 24th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5349 W 24th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5349 W 24th Ct does offer parking.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 W 24th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct have a pool?
No, 5349 W 24th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5349 W 24th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5349 W 24th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5349 W 24th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5349 W 24th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5349 W 24th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St
Hialeah, FL 33012
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl
Hialeah, FL 33012
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way
Hialeah, FL 33018
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street
Hialeah, FL 33018

Similar Pages

Hialeah 1 BedroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms
Hialeah Apartments with GymHialeah Apartments with Parking
Hialeah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity