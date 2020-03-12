3355 W 93rd Pl

Amenities
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the
bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen. For energy efficiency the
builder has installed a tankless water heater. Blinds and lamps in all room and the living room, patio with fence. Gate community. Club house and community pool. Bonterra is located close to I-75 for easy access to anywhere in
Broward and Miami Dade County. Close to 1-75, Palmetto, Turnpike, excellent School and shopping malls and
restaurants are close by. Easy to show.