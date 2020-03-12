All apartments in Hialeah
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

3355 W 93rd Pl

3355 W 93rd Pl · (786) 287-1047
Location

3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3355 · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the
bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen. For energy efficiency the
builder has installed a tankless water heater. Blinds and lamps in all room and the living room, patio with fence. Gate community. Club house and community pool. Bonterra is located close to I-75 for easy access to anywhere in
Broward and Miami Dade County. Close to 1-75, Palmetto, Turnpike, excellent School and shopping malls and
restaurants are close by. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have any available units?
3355 W 93rd Pl has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3355 W 93rd Pl have?
Some of 3355 W 93rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 W 93rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3355 W 93rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 W 93rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3355 W 93rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl offer parking?
No, 3355 W 93rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 W 93rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3355 W 93rd Pl has a pool.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 3355 W 93rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 W 93rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 W 93rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 W 93rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
