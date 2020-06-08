All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:07 PM

800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B

800 Southeast 4th Avenue · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Southeast 4th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
parking
air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
new construction
Brand new construction! Office space in the newest office building in Hallandale. Built out with glass doors, ceramic floors and high-end ceilings. Parking available for tenants and guests. Conference rooms available. Centrally located in front of the Gulfstream Park, with different acces roads. Don't miss this opportunity to establish your business in a great building - professional modern office space! The new Beacon Hallandale is a shining example of growth in Hallandale Beach, an area that is an emerging force in the South Florida business community. New developments nearby. Walk right out from your floor to your convenient parking. Only a short distance from Aventura Mall, Ft Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami. Walk to nearby attractions: The Village at Gulfstream Park & shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have any available units?
800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
What amenities does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have?
Some of 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B's amenities include new construction, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B currently offering any rent specials?
800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B pet-friendly?
No, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B offer parking?
Yes, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B does offer parking.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have a pool?
No, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B does not have a pool.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have accessible units?
No, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B has units with air conditioning.
