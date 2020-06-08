800 Southeast 4th Avenue # 810 B

Amenities

new construction parking air conditioning conference room

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room parking new construction

Brand new construction! Office space in the newest office building in Hallandale. Built out with glass doors, ceramic floors and high-end ceilings. Parking available for tenants and guests. Conference rooms available. Centrally located in front of the Gulfstream Park, with different acces roads. Don't miss this opportunity to establish your business in a great building - professional modern office space! The new Beacon Hallandale is a shining example of growth in Hallandale Beach, an area that is an emerging force in the South Florida business community. New developments nearby. Walk right out from your floor to your convenient parking. Only a short distance from Aventura Mall, Ft Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami. Walk to nearby attractions: The Village at Gulfstream Park & shopping.

Brand new construction! Office space in the newest office building in Hallandale. Built out with glass doors, ceramic floors and high-end ceilings. Parking available for tenants and guests. Conference rooms available. Centrally located in front of the Gulfstream Park, with different acces roads. Don't miss this opportunity to establish your business in a great building - professional modern office space! The new Beacon Hallandale is a shining example of growth in Hallandale Beach, an area that is an emerging force in the South Florida business community. New developments nearby. Walk right out from your floor to your convenient parking. Only a short distance from Aventura Mall, Ft Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Miami. Walk to nearby attractions: The Village at Gulfstream Park & shopping.