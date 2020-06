500 Three Islands Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room sauna valet service yoga

AMAZING VIEWS/PICTURE PERFECT BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE. LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS, WITH EXQUISITE VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL, MARINA, POOL, DIRECT WATER VIEW. GREAT LOCATION ON HALLANDALE BEACH, NEAR BEACH, RESTAURANTS AND CASINO!! COMPLETELY REDONE-CROWN MOLDI NG, WOODEN FLOORS, SPECTACULAR KITCHEN BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.

THE PICTURES OF THE VIEW IS FROM THE BALCONY.

BUILDING OFFERS A STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER. YOGA SAUNA, BBQ AREA, MOVIE THEATRE, CAR ROOM BILLIARD ROOM, PIN PONG, MARINA, VALET, GATED COMMUNITY, CLOSE WALK TO THE BEACH, AVENTURA MALL, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, HOLLYWOOD FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT, GULF STREAM & CASINO. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.