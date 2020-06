Amenities

Great prime East side location in Hallandale. Minutes to the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Nice open Floor Plans with East, West exposures bringing wonderful light into the unit. Lovely wall of French Doors open onto spacious screened in balcony overlooking the water and Tropical garden. Shows very well with Open Concept White Kitchen Cabinets & spacious Tumble Marble Counter tops, great cabinet space and Breakfast bar. Spacious Living Room with an entire wall of mirrors opening up the space even more! Lovely Crown Molding adds a special touch. Updated Bathroom shows great with bathtub and neutral colors. Pool and Clubhouse. 55+ community