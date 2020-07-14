UPDATED WITH NO CARPET, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. VERY PRIVATE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A DEAD END STREET. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS AND A FENCED YARD. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. 1 CAT WITH PET FEE WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have any available units?
7795 NIXON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Gate Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have?
Some of 7795 NIXON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7795 NIXON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7795 NIXON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7795 NIXON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.