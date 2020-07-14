7795 NIXON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED WITH NO CARPET, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. VERY PRIVATE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A DEAD END STREET. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS AND A FENCED YARD. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. 1 CAT WITH PET FEE WILL BE CONSIDERED.