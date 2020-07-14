All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

7795 NIXON AVENUE

7795 Nixon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7795 Nixon Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED WITH NO CARPET, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. VERY PRIVATE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A DEAD END STREET. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS AND A FENCED YARD. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. 1 CAT WITH PET FEE WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have any available units?
7795 NIXON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Gate Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have?
Some of 7795 NIXON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7795 NIXON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7795 NIXON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7795 NIXON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7795 NIXON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7795 NIXON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7795 NIXON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
