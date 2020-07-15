/
desoto lakes
274 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL📍
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
4836 BARCELONA AVENUE
4836 Barcelona Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1634 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinets.
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1145 sqft
8397 38th St. Cir.
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
8119 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8119 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2121 sqft
8119 Villa Grande, Sarasota, FL 34243 - Beautiful new luxury town home in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turn key furnished with a Florida flare.
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.
8261 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8261 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1818 sqft
HIDDEN GEM IS LOCATED OFF UNIVERSITY PARKWAY. SONOMA OFFERS A COMMUNITY CABANA, IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO 55 ACRE CONSERVATORY NATURE PRESERVE WITH WALKING TRAILS.
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE
8417 Gardens Circle, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer.
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.
The Meadows
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
3571 Parkridge Circle
3571 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1954 sqft
3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER. Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.
8325 Sylvan Woods Dr
8325 Slyvan Woods Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2660 sqft
Excellent location in a small private neighborhood! Close to UTC mall, shops and airport. 3/2 home with brick fireplace, all tile floors and updated bathrooms. Freshly painted througout and split bedrooms.
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Oneco
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Some of the colleges located in the Desoto Lakes area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Desoto Lakes from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Sarasota, FLFruitville, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouthgate, FLBayshore Gardens, FL