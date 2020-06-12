/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
125 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6910 WOODWIND DRIVE
6910 Woodwind Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1284 sqft
AVAILABLE MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS TILL MID DECEMBER 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SUMMER TO FALL SEASONAL RENTAL.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Avenue
7203 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6451 ELMWOOD AVENUE
6451 Elmwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
645 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6453 Hollywood Blvd, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1057 sqft
Adorable turnkey furnished, walk to the beach ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Available on a monthly basis. Dates and rates vary depending on season. Available from May 1st, 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1743 BAYWOOD WAY
1743 Baywood Way, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1671 sqft
This property is newly turnkey furnished and updated. CHARMING HOME -just before bridge to Siesta Key. Quiet street in established neighborhood. Enjoy your sun room, lanai, and private backyard. Can sleep up to 8 persons.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6163 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6163 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available July 2020. Darling turnkey furnished duplex on corner lot with huge private yard. Available short or long term and ready to move in. This adorable coastal decorated home makes for a great escape from the cold winter.
