/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
207 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6910 WOODWIND DRIVE
6910 Woodwind Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1284 sqft
AVAILABLE MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS TILL MID DECEMBER 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SUMMER TO FALL SEASONAL RENTAL.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3431 CLARK ROAD
3431 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
This is 2 Beds and 1 bath condo, fresh paint and new floors. Excellent location less than 3 miles to famous Siesta Key, Brand New Publix, Restaurants and Shopping Center across the street miles close to I-75.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Avenue
7203 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7205 CURTISS AVENUE
7205 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1065 sqft
THIS 2ND FLOOR GULF GATE CONDO JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SIESTA KEY BEACH IS THE PERFECT OFF SEASON RENTAL. CORNER UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT, SPARKLING HEATED POOL, CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT VILLAGE OF GULF GATE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
1 of 6
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE
6323 Gateway Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
773 sqft
Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD
1622 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1152 sqft
View the intracoastal by SIESTA KEY from your master bedroom porch having a rest on the reclining chairs. This second floor townhouse is in the perfect location for your stay in SARASOTA and a short distance from a world famous beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5421 Cicerone Street
5421 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1526 sqft
Resort Style Living! New construction 2nd floor condo at the Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus a den features a contemporary open floorplan and high end fixtures and finishes.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1630 REDWOOD STREET
1630 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5477 sqft
Great Location! Just over the Stickney Point bridge from Siesta Key. You can walk or bike to the Beach. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with tile throughout for easy care. Open patio to enjoy the Florida Sunshine. Kitchen and bath have been updated.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
Similar Pages
Gulf Gate Estates 1 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGulf Gate Estates 3 BedroomsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Balcony
Gulf Gate Estates Apartments with GarageGulf Gate Estates Apartments with GymGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulf Gate Estates Apartments with ParkingGulf Gate Estates Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL