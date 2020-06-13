Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

147 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD
1622 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1152 sqft
View the intracoastal by SIESTA KEY from your master bedroom porch having a rest on the reclining chairs. This second floor townhouse is in the perfect location for your stay in SARASOTA and a short distance from a world famous beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4511 Groveland Ave
4511 Groveland Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1530 sqft
2 story Bright open house with designer touches--marble fireplace, Venetian plaster in master bath, wood laminate floors, cathedral ceiling in great room with skylights, and built-in bookshelves in second bed room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1630 REDWOOD STREET
1630 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5477 sqft
Great Location! Just over the Stickney Point bridge from Siesta Key. You can walk or bike to the Beach. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with tile throughout for easy care. Open patio to enjoy the Florida Sunshine. Kitchen and bath have been updated.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1648 REDWOOD STREET
1648 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking to live close to Siesta Key, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment may be just the place for you! This second floor unit is complete with crown molding, neutral paint, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6451 ELMWOOD AVENUE
6451 Elmwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
645 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6453 Hollywood Blvd, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1057 sqft
Adorable turnkey furnished, walk to the beach ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Available on a monthly basis. Dates and rates vary depending on season. Available from May 1st, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1731 REDWOOD STREET
1731 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1234 sqft
Your tropical paradise vacation begins here! Looking for the perfect vacation getaway? Wine and dine in your private patio overlooking your spacious pool and yard. This is a fabulous vacation home for families and friends.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1515 CLOWER CREEK DRIVE
1515 Clower Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1216 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath has great views from the deck. You can watch birds and other wildlife along with the boats coming and going from Pelican Cove. The kitchen and baths have been updated, wood laminate flooring through out.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Gate Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gulf Gate Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

