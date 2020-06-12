/
3 bedroom apartments
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees.
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1628 Stickney Point Rd Apt 101
1628 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
As one of the most-sought after stays on Florida's west coast, the Castel Del Mare is in a class all its own.
4511 Groveland Ave
4511 Groveland Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1530 sqft
2 story Bright open house with designer touches--marble fireplace, Venetian plaster in master bath, wood laminate floors, cathedral ceiling in great room with skylights, and built-in bookshelves in second bed room.
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
8725 DAYDREAM STREET
8725 Daydream St, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1758 sqft
Brand new town home in Sarasota for rent. Corner unit in the gated community of Promenade on Palmer Ranch. Move-in ready, all concrete block, two story 1,758 SqFt. 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
8335 GLENROSE WAY
8335 Glen Rose Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Very nicely maintained ground floor condo in Pinestone on Palmer Ranch. Three bedroom, two bath split plan. Open kitchen, living room/dining room combination with screened lanai. Washer/dryer included in unit. One carport.
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
1743 BAYWOOD WAY
1743 Baywood Way, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1671 sqft
This property is newly turnkey furnished and updated. CHARMING HOME -just before bridge to Siesta Key. Quiet street in established neighborhood. Enjoy your sun room, lanai, and private backyard. Can sleep up to 8 persons.
1731 REDWOOD STREET
1731 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1234 sqft
Your tropical paradise vacation begins here! Looking for the perfect vacation getaway? Wine and dine in your private patio overlooking your spacious pool and yard. This is a fabulous vacation home for families and friends.
5809 WILDWOOD AVENUE
5809 Wildwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1829 sqft
Do you just need to get to get away from life’s demands? Welcome to the perfect vacation home. This home has been professionally designed and decorated.
