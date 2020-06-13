Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Finding an apartment in Gulf Gate Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 6

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE
6323 Gateway Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
773 sqft
Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1630 REDWOOD STREET
1630 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5477 sqft
Great Location! Just over the Stickney Point bridge from Siesta Key. You can walk or bike to the Beach. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with tile throughout for easy care. Open patio to enjoy the Florida Sunshine. Kitchen and bath have been updated.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1648 REDWOOD STREET
1648 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking to live close to Siesta Key, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment may be just the place for you! This second floor unit is complete with crown molding, neutral paint, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1731 REDWOOD STREET
1731 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1234 sqft
Your tropical paradise vacation begins here! Looking for the perfect vacation getaway? Wine and dine in your private patio overlooking your spacious pool and yard. This is a fabulous vacation home for families and friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gulf Gate Estates, FL

Finding an apartment in Gulf Gate Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

